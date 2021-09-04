Weather

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for 'Today,' dies at 87

EMBED <>More Videos

Notable celebrities who have recently died

Willard Scott, the former longtime weatherman for "Today," has died, according to the NBC show. He was 87.

"We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning," "Today's" Al Roker said in a social media post. "Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him."



DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwakeup weathernbcobituaryweatheru.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden to visit storm-ravaged NYC, NJ after Ida batters area
Garage collapse sends car toppling into neighboring apartments
53 cars seized in fake paper license plate crackdown
5 missing Navy sailors declared dead after helicopter crash
NYC opens service centers for residents affected by Ida flood damage
AccuWeather: Best bet
NYC's oldest house severely damaged by Ida
Show More
Several residents, 2 firefighters injured in 3-alarm fire in NYC
Homeowners seek answers about coverage after Ida storm damage
Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten share first family photo as parents
Already vaccinated against COVID? Experts say you're protected
Judge shields Texas clinics from anti-abortion group's suits
More TOP STORIES News