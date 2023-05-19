  • Watch Now
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Friday, May 19, 2023 6:13PM
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the 49-year-old victim was struck by a Honda CRV near the intersection of Keap Street and 4th Street in Williamsburg just before 12:30 p.m.

Police said the Honda CRV was found abandoned nearby.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the suspect run off toward the nearby Bushwick Houses.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

