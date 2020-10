Video: 2 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

SHOCKING VIDEO: of yesterday's hit & run at Lee av x Wallabout st where 2 pedestrians were struck, also of the same car hitting a biker earlier at Broadway x Wythe av, police & @WspuShomrim are still searching for the driver. The 2 pedestrians were taken to hospital & are B"h ok. https://t.co/jm8lAvx7Kg pic.twitter.com/yfV9FLROAo — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) October 8, 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway for a driver caught on camera hitting two pedestrians in Brooklyn and then fleeing the scene Wednesday night.It happened near Lee Avenue and Wallabout Street in Williamsburg, where police say the car was making a right turn when it slammed into two people crossing the street.The incident was captured on surveillance video and posted on Twitter by Williamsburg News The driver fled the scene, and the damaged car was later found abandoned on Nostrand Avenue and Park Avenue.The victims were taken to NYU Langone Health with back and side pain but are expected to be OK.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------