Window washer survives 3-story fall from Manhattan scaffolding

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A window washer survived a three-story fall from a scaffold in Manhattan Wednesday morning.It happened on Fifth Avenue near 22nd Street in the Flatiron District.The 68-year-old worker was said to be alert and conscious as he was taken to the hospital.His injuries were described as non-life threatening.Video from CitizenApp showed the scene and the emergency response.Fifth Avenue was shut down during the investigation.----------