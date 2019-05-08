Window washer survives 3-story fall from Manhattan scaffolding

FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A window washer survived a three-story fall from a scaffold in Manhattan Wednesday morning.
It happened on Fifth Avenue near 22nd Street in the Flatiron District.
The 68-year-old worker was said to be alert and conscious as he was taken to the hospital.
His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
Video from CitizenApp showed the scene and the emergency response.
Fifth Avenue was shut down during the investigation.
