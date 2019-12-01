Windows shattered in vandalism of cars parked along street in Queens

By Eyewitness News
REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- People in part of Queens woke up Saturday morning to find their cars had been vandalized.

Someone shattered windows overnight on cars parked along 99th Street between 64th Road and 65th Avenue in Rego Park.

It appeared the vandals stayed on the sidewalk when they smashed the windows.

All the damage is on the passenger side of the cars. So far there is no security camera video of the vandalism.

