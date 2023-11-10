12 winter accessories for women $130 and under

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Winter is right around the corner, and we've picked 12 accessories to keep you warm and stylish this season. From scarves to thermal leggings, there's an accessory that falls into everyone's budget.

How we chose these winter accessories

Each of these accessories was chosen based on affordability and quality. We selected accessories that are $130 and under from reputable brands and/or sellers that that you won't second guess purchasing.

Features that we looked out for

Affordability: We've suggested items that won't cost you more than $130.

Quality: We've looked at customer reviews to gauge the reputability of our recommended brands and sellers to ensure that the quality of the items that we're suggesting is high. We also looked out for durability.

Best Winter Accessories for Women

25% off Lululemon Lululemon Women's Bubble Knit Pom Beanie $39

$52 With over 100 five-star reviews, this Lululemon beanie is a great addition to your wardrobe and the simplistic black color will make this item that go with everything in your closet. Shop Now

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Fuzzy Bucket Hat $58 I love having an accessory that makes a statement, and this fuzzy bucket hat is an eye-catching piece, sure to elevate any outfit. This dark green is one of my favorite muted colors and style apart, this hat will also keep your head and ears warm. Shop Now

Amazon RIIQIICHY Winter Scarfs for Women $19.99 Stay warm this winter with this Amazon bestseller. This item is multifunctional and can be worn as a scarf, shawl or wrap and comes in a variety of colors, including this deep green. Shop Now

30% off Old Navy Old Navy Flannel Poncho for Women $20.99

$29.99 Not a sweater person? A customer favorite, this Old Navy poncho has had over 200 purchases in the past 12 hours and is one of Old Navy's top-rated items. With its soft, light-weight design, this flannel poncho is perfect for layering and keeping warm wherever you are. Shop Now

Amazon Geyoga Women's Winter Touchscreen Gloves $13.99 One of my favorite accessories for the wintertime is a pair of touch screen gloves. With over 3,500 customer ratings, these gloves are warm and soft, with fabric on the fingertips so that you can use your devices in the cold winter conditions. Shop Now

Amazon CHRLEISURE Women's Winter Warm Fleece Lined Leggings $18.99 Be prepared for those frigid winter days with these soft, fleece lined leggings. With over 9,000 five-star reviews, these are Amazon's 'overall pick' for thermal leggings, perfect to layer underneath jeans, dresses or skirts for additional warmth Shop Now

37% off Amazon HUE Women's Slouch Sock 3 Pair Pack $13.16

$21.00 With nearly 6,000 customer ratings, this HUE sock value pack is Amazon's choice for comfortable and durable slouch socks. With an elastic top band, you won't have to worry about these socks slipping, and they add subtle detail when paired with sneakers, low cut boots or shoes. Shop Now

8% off Amazon Gutimo Temperature Control Pocket Size Electric Handwarmers $20.99

$22.99 Keep your hands warm with these pocket size hand warmers. Small enough to carry on the go and equipped with short-circuit, overcharge and overcurrent protection, this hand warmer is a great addition to your everyday bag for on-the-go warming in the wintertime. Shop Now

30% off Saks Fifth Avenue Kate Spade New York Lemon Appliqué Saffiano Leather Card Holder $61.60

$88 You can never go wrong with a Kate Spade accessory, and this Winter season, you can own this gorgeous card holder in 'halo white'. Cardholders are a great way to compartmentalize on a day-to-day basis and with the durability of Kate Spade pieces, this should last you for a long time. Shop Now

70% off COACH Outlet COACH North South Phone Crossbody $68.40

$228 Looking for a lightweight bag for your grocery runs? Invest in this electric blue COACH crossbody and fit your phone, cards and a little something extra in one place. These stylish bags are all the rage and come with an adjustable strap that's both comfortable and functional. At 70% off, this deal is one you may not find again. Shop Now

42% off Marshalls MOSCHINO 53mm Sunglasses $79.99

$140 The sun doesn't go away in the wintertime! Keep your eyes protected during those cold yet sunny days with these pearl white Moschino sunglasses with a cat eye frame. Shop Now

30% off Bloomingdale's Tory Burch Miller Belt $124.60

$178 Add a subtle touch of color to your outfits with this Tory Burch belt in 'Pine Frost.' Paired with a dress, this belt can be used to cinch in your waist or can be a statement piece when wearing a pair of jeans Shop Now

Why trust us?

As product reviewers, we vet each product we recommend, based on either personal experience or through verified product reviews. The above accessories feature a 3-star rating or higher from shoppers and were chosen from reputable brands known for high quality, and/or are best sellers on their respective sites.

