Woman, 19, killed, man wounded in shooting near Madison Square Park in Flatiron

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 19-year-old woman was killed and a man injured after gunfire erupted during an argument in Manhattan's Flatiron district.
It happened after 12:30 a.m. Friday on 5th Avenue at West 26th Street near Madison Square Park.
The 21-year-old man was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
The gunman drove off in the wrong direction on Fifth Avenue before turning onto a side street.
Two residents told Eyewitness News that with violent incidents on the rise lately, they no longer feel safe in the area.
So far there have been no arrests.
