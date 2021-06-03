Woman, 2 men shot at apartment in Brooklyn

The incident was reported at 666 Broadway around 4 p.m.
A couple, a man and woman, live inside the apartment and the third person was already in the home or showed up when gunfire broke out.
The two people who lived in the apartment were injured.
The incident was first reported as a home invasion, but police are not sure that's what actually happened.
Police are still sorting out who shot who and multiple weapons appeared to be recovered at the scene.
Few other details were released.
ALSO READ | Community leaders demand action as violent crime surges 22% in New York City
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip