Woman, 2 men shot at apartment in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person has died after two men and a woman were shot in an apartment on Thursday afternoon.The incident was reported at 666 Broadway around 4 p.m.A couple, a man and woman, live inside the apartment and the third person was already in the home or showed up when gunfire broke out.The two people who lived in the apartment were injured.The incident was first reported as a home invasion, but police are not sure that's what actually happened.Police are still sorting out who shot who and multiple weapons appeared to be recovered at the scene.Few other details were released.----------