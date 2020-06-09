Woman and 3 men shot and wounded during dispute in Brooklyn

(Photo/Shutterstock)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after four people were shot during a dispute in Brooklyn Monday night.

It happened on Bristol Street in Brownsville at 10:40 p.m.


A 23-year-old woman was shot in the face and critically injured.

Three men were also struck by bullets: a 17 year old, a 35 year old and a 50 year old shot. All sustained non life threatening injuries.

The woman and the 17 year old were taken to Brookdale University Hospital, the other two were taken to Kings County Hospital.


Police are looking for the gunman, described as a man in his 20s dressed in black with a white t-shirt who fled the scene.

