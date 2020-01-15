Woman attacked with chain by man wearing mask on subway platform in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Sources say an off-duty NYPD officer was assaulted by a man in a mask on the subway platform as the doors of her train opened.

The incident was reported just after 3 p.m. while she was on a northbound 2 train as it approached Park Place.

The woman was riding the train, and when the doors opened, the suspect threw a chain and struck her in the face from the platform.

The suspect then got on the same train and they traveled one stop to Chambers Street where the suspect got off and ran away.

The victim was taken to the hospital after suffering pain and bruising to her face.

Sources say shortly after that incident, someone was robbed at the Chambers Street station by a suspect fitting the same description.

The suspect was described as 6 feet 2 inches and was last seen wearing a white mask, a green jacket and khaki pants.

