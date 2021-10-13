Woman beaten, thrown into planter during violent robbery in Brownsville

By Eyewitness News
Woman beaten, robbed in brutal attack in Brooklyn

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man and woman behind a brutal attack and robbery in Brooklyn.

This video is hard to watch but the victim will recover.


It happened on Wednesday, October 6 at 3:14 a.m. on Powell Street in Brownsville.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects knocking the 30-year-old woman to the ground where she slams into a planter.

That's when the female attacker starts punching and kicking her while she's on the ground, knocking her out.

The male attacker then stole her purse, cell phones, and jewelry.




The victim was taken by ambulance to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, where she was treated for trauma to her face and head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

