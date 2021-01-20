Woman bitten and robbed by men during terrifying NYC ambush

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for the men behind a disturbing and violent robbery in Harlem.The NYPD says it started when the men got into an argument with a 31-year-old woman inside a liquor store on West 128th Street Monday night.They followed her outside and that's when things took a violent turn.Police say the men kicked the victim, and one even bit her on the forehead.They stole her cellphone before taking off.The victim was treated for the bite mark on her face at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.Police said the first man was wearing a red jacket, the second was wearing a black jacket, and the third was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a denim vest over it.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------