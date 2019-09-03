Woman dies in Newark hit-and-run crash

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash in Newark, New Jersey, police said.The pedestrian was struck on Washington Street near Washington Park at approximately noon Tuesday.The victim's name has not been released.Thomas Anderson, who knew the victim, said she was trying to get to the public library when the driver mowed her down. He said she had barely stepped off the sidewalk when she was struck."She gave me a hug 10 minutes ago. Now she's laying in the street with her brains hanging," he said.Police have yet to release details about the suspect, but initial reports indicate that the driver was in a gray Honda CRV.Bystanders tried their best to track it down."People running back-and-forth looking to see which way he went. It's a four-way intersection. They were trying to catch him he crashed at the end of the street," said Joan Falcon, an eyewitness.Police have not announced any arrests or charges.----------