Woman fatally hit by 18-wheeler flatbed truck in Flatbush hit-and-run

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler flatbed truck in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.It happened at Nostrand and Flatbush Avenues in Flatbush around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.The woman, in her mid-40s, was attempting to cross Flatbush Avenue and was in the crosswalk.It appears the truck driver took off northbound on Flatbush Avenue after the crash, leaving the victim to die.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.----------