Crime & Safety

Woman fatally hit by 18-wheeler flatbed truck in Flatbush hit-and-run

EMBED <>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the tragic crash from Flatbush, Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler flatbed truck in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

It happened at Nostrand and Flatbush Avenues in Flatbush around 4:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman, in her mid-40s, was attempting to cross Flatbush Avenue and was in the crosswalk.

It appears the truck driver took off northbound on Flatbush Avenue after the crash, leaving the victim to die.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyflatbushbrooklynnew york cityhit and runpedestrian killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Strange texts in search for missing NYC teacher, mother of 3
Man arrested after police chase through Suffolk County
Multi-vehicle crash causes mini bus to partially overturn
Woman allegedly attacked man with chair in Chinatown McDonald's
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warmer Wednesday
Suspect charged after man found fatally stabbed in LI parking lot
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Show More
1 teen dead, 2 hurt after out-of-control car crashes in Brooklyn
Man inspired to run marathon after suicide of Sandy Hook parent
Candlelight vigil for slain college student held in her NJ hometown
Man gets 15 years in beating death of 3-year-old NYC boy
Thousands crowd NYC streets for rabbi's funeral; 2 officers hurt
More TOP STORIES News