Woman fatally hit by school bus that left scene in Bronx

An eldelry woman was hit by a school bus in the Bronx that fled the scene Thursday morning.

CASTLE HILL, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman was fatally struck by a school bus in the Bronx that fled the scene Thursday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of Havemeyer and Story avenues in the Castle Hill section.

The 68-year-old woman was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is not yet known if the driver of the bus realized that the bus had hit the victim.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

