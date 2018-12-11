Woman fatally struck in hit-and-run with sanitation truck in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A woman was fatally struck, allegedly by a sanitation truck, in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn.

The victim was struck while walking at West 2nd Street and Avenue Y in the Gravesend section at around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

She was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital.

