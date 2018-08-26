EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rape a woman at the entrance of a building in East Harlem.
The NYPD says the man entered the 22-year-old woman's vestibule early Saturday morning in the vicinity of East 128 Street and 5th Avenue and tried to grab her buttocks.
He then attempted to grab her throat and subdue her.
After the woman fought back, the man took off eastbound on East 128 Street towards Madison Avenue.
The victim suffered a small cut on her chest but refused medical attention.
The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, 30 to mid 30's, approximately 6'1"to 6'2, 190lbs to 210lbs, bald, clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweat suit(pants and jacket), grey and black sneakers, blue/gray t-shirt.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
