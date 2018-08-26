Man attempts to rape woman at entrance to building in East Harlem

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the suspect in an attempted rape in East Harlem.

Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rape a woman at the entrance of a building in East Harlem.

The NYPD says the man entered the 22-year-old woman's vestibule early Saturday morning in the vicinity of East 128 Street and 5th Avenue and tried to grab her buttocks.

He then attempted to grab her throat and subdue her.

After the woman fought back, the man took off eastbound on East 128 Street towards Madison Avenue.

The victim suffered a small cut on her chest but refused medical attention.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, 30 to mid 30's, approximately 6'1"to 6'2, 190lbs to 210lbs, bald, clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweat suit(pants and jacket), grey and black sneakers, blue/gray t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted rapesexual assaultEast HarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Local lawmakers react to death of Senator John McCain
Glioblastoma: More about the brain cancer that afflicted John McCain
Sketch released of victim after remains found in bags in Bronx
Police search for suspect in mysterious death of reality star
Man fatally stabs 17-year-old brother on Long Island, police say
79-year-old killed when fire rips through Brooklyn brownstone
Show More
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
6 injured, 5 seriously, in Staten Island building fire
Police search for NYC purse snatchers who pushed women to ground
1 dead, 2 injured at high school football game shooting
7 people arrested during rally at UNC near Confederate statue
More News