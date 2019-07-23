Woman found stabbed to death in Sunset Park apartment

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn -- Police are searching for a killer after a woman was stabbed to death inside her Brooklyn home.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was discovered just before 10 p.m. Monday inside her home on 46th Street in Sunset Park.

Police say a man ran from the scene.

Police have not yet identified the victim, but say it's likely she knew her attacker.

