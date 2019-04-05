Woman gets 20 years to life in prison for fatal Manhattan subway shove

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A former home health aide who pushed another woman in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square in 2016 was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in prison.
Melanie Liverpool, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Connie Watton on November 7, 2016. Watton, who was carrying a baby gift on her way to see a friend, was killed instantly.
"Melanie Liverpool committed an unconscionable crime when she shoved Ms. Watton off a subway platform and into a speeding train, ending her life and taking her away from her beloved husband and friends," District Attorney Cy Vance said. "Now, thanks to the NYPD and my office's prosecutors, she will serve significant prison time for this horrific act of violence."
The victim's husband Robert read an angry and emotional impact statement in court, describing how his life has changed and the way his wife died.
He described Connie Watton as the love of his life and called Liverpool heartless, with no soul, before wishing her a lifetime behind bars. He left court without commenting, surrounded by family.
The judge called the crime every subway rider's worst nightmare before delivering the maximum agreed-upon sentence.
"She was one of the most loving, caring, kind individuals you will ever meet in your life," family friend Mark Kormen said. "She spent her whole life working two, three jobs supporting her family back home, putting her nieces and nephews, her brothers and sisters through school."
Authorities said witnesses flagged down transit police officers on the platform, and Liverpool was apprehended within minutes.
Liverpool has been described as emotionally disturbed with a history of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. She had just been dismissed from a psychiatric ward five days before killing Watton.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Woman gets 20 years to life in prison for fatal Manhattan subway shove
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More