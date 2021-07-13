Man wanted for groping, robbbing woman on Lower East Side

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted for following woman, robbing her on LES

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police want to find a man accused of following a woman in Lower Manhattan before robbing her.

Investigators say the 58-year-old woman was walking back to her hotel on St. James Place at 3:15 a.m. when the man first approached her.

He followed her, grabbed her buttocks, kissed her on the face, and forcibly removed her wallet from her purse.

During the brief struggle, he shoved the victim to the ground.

She suffered a bruise to her forearm and refused medical attention at the scene.



The attacker got away with $100 in cash and credit cards.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | NYC Restaurant Week returns for 1st time since pandemic began
EMBED More News Videos

For the first time since the pandemic began, NYC Restaurant Week is back!



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york cityrobberywoman attackedgroping
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman smashes car into hotel-turned-homeless-shelter in Bronx: police
Adams talks crime in DC with President Biden after violent NYC weekend
AccuWeather: Early showers, sunny breaks, more PM storms
NJ hit with massive flooding, damaging winds, hailstorms
Search for trio in armed robbery of Upper East Side convenience store
Memorial unveiling in Yonkers for late hip-hop legend DMX
COVID Updates: Delta variant cases on the rise across the country
Show More
Mayor of NJ shore town orders overnight beach, boardwalk closure
Burger King marquee goes viral with 'We all quit' message
US officials flag 'small' reaction risk with J&J vaccine
Demands for action over unsanitary conditions at NYC courts
4 people shot by masked suspects at NYC intersection: Police
More TOP STORIES News