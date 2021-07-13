Man wanted for groping, robbbing woman on Lower East Side

Investigators say the 58-year-old woman was walking back to her hotel on St. James Place at 3:15 a.m. when the man first approached her.
He followed her, grabbed her buttocks, kissed her on the face, and forcibly removed her wallet from her purse.
During the brief struggle, he shoved the victim to the ground.
She suffered a bruise to her forearm and refused medical attention at the scene.
The attacker got away with $100 in cash and credit cards.
Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
