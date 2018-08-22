Woman groped, robbed, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing and sexually assaulting a woman as she exited a Brooklyn subway station. (Photo/Shutterstock)

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing and sexually assaulting a woman as she exited a Brooklyn subway station.

The incident was reported as the victim left the Bergen Street station at Warren and Smith streets Monday night at 11:30 p.m.

Police say the 38-year-old was walking upstairs when a man came up behind her, groped her and pushed her down the stairs.

He also took her bag containing $200, an Italian driver's license and glasses.

The suspect is described as a black male with a beard, around 25 years old and 6 feet 4 inches. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black sweatpants and a red tank top or T-shirt.

The victim suffered a minor cut on her hand and back pain after the incident, but refused medical attention.

The suspect was last seen running away on Warren Street toward Court Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

