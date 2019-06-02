Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape in Queens; suspect on the loose

By Eyewitness News
LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who they say brutally raped a woman in Queens.

Officials say the suspect raped the woman for several hours near 224 Street and 130th Avenue in Laurelton, beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, and ending at 12 p.m.

The victim then jumped out of the suspect's window to escape.

The suspect, identified by police as Michael Hosang, 53, then fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officials say Hosang punched the victim several times in the face, causing at least one fracture.

Hosang is described as approximately 5'10', weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and a bald head. The red Chevrolet pickup truck has Florida license plate JZEY32.
