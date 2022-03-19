Woman found dead with throat slashed, knife in chest inside Bronx NYCHA complex

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (WABC) -- A woman who was found dead inside a NYCHA complex in the Bronx had had her throat slashed and had been stabbed in the chest, police said.

Responding officers found 37-year-old Bjana James unconscious and unresponsive inside an apartment at the New York City Housing Authority's Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police said EMS then responded to the location and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said she was found on a sofa with her throat slashed and a knife in her chest.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

James' family said she was a mother of two young children, a son Junior, 12, and 8-year-old daughter, Maya.

