Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into New Jersey home

BRICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 55-year-old woman lying in her bed was killed when a pickup truck driven by an 86-year-old man slammed into her home in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. on Drum Point Road in Brick.

Police say William McEvoy lost control of his 2014 Ford pickup truck lost and crashed into the house, penetrating the outer wall into the living room where 55-year-old Barbara Anne Filan was lying in a bed.

Filan subsequently succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

Emergency crews and investigators responded, and police and fire personnel worked to rescue involved parties and clear debris.

McEvoy was extricated from his vehicle and transported to the hospital for precautionary observation.

The investigation is ongoing. At this point, no charges have been filed.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brickocean countycar crashwoman killedcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in Bronx
Funeral being held for Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals
60-year-old woman fatally struck by falling debris on NYC sidewalk
Dog adopted after 500 days in animal shelter
Stolen shopping cart mystery has police stumped on Long Island
12-year-old scratched by bobcat in backyard of CT home: Police
Newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Show More
Ex-Suffolk DA Thomas Spota guilty in police beating cover-up
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
Truck driver arrested in bicyclist's death in Manhattan
Jury gets case of driver accused of killing Boy Scout while drunk
$372 million up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing!
More TOP STORIES News