Washington woman nearly pierced by long piece of metal while driving

A Washington woman is reminding drivers to secure anything they haul after a long piece of metal pierced her windshield.

It happened while she was going about 50 mph on a busy Tacoma Highway Tuesday morning.

The woman said the debris came off the car in front her and before she knew it, the 5-foot pipe was right next to her.

The wife and mother of two only suffered minor injuries but knows that it could have been much worse.

"I didn't want to die, I didn't want to die. I have my kids and my family and my friends," she said. "Life is precious, you hear it every day and you know it. I'm just thankful for everything."

Washington State Patrol said highway debris is a major problem. Troopers responded to over 2,000 incidents of debris on the road since January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonu.s. & worldfreak accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother, daughter stabbed multiple times in NY
MTA report calls for cutting up to 2,700 jobs
Rand Paul blocks Senate vote on 9/11 victim compensation fund
NYC residents complain of rat increase after trash bins removed
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
Woman hit with bottle, sexually assaulted in NYC home invasion
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Severe storms expected
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
Dad accused of throwing 5-year-old in ocean as swimming lesson
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
Officials: Don't swim in NJ lake or even touch the water
More TOP STORIES News