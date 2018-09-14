A manhunt is underway after a 36-year-old woman was punched in the face and sexually assaulted in Manhattan early Friday morning.It happened at West Street and West 23rd Street in Chelsea around 3:30 a.m.Authorities say the woman was approached by a man who asked her for a cigarette. He then attacked her and sexually assaulted her, police said.She sustained trauma to the face and neck and was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex in stable conditionThe suspect, a heavyset man in his 30s, fled the scene.Police believe he may be homeless.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------