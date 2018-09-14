36-year-old woman punched in the face, sexually assaulted in Chelsea

File photo.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
A manhunt is underway after a 36-year-old woman was punched in the face and sexually assaulted in Manhattan early Friday morning.

It happened at West Street and West 23rd Street in Chelsea around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities say the woman was approached by a man who asked her for a cigarette. He then attacked her and sexually assaulted her, police said.

She sustained trauma to the face and neck and was taken to Lenox Hill Healthplex in stable condition

The suspect, a heavyset man in his 30s, fled the scene.

Police believe he may be homeless.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

