Woman pushed against wall, groped in New York City subway stairwell

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating an attempted rape at a Manhattan subway stop early Sunday.

Authorities say the 32-year-old victim was walking down the stairwell to the 1 train at 86th Street and Broadway just after midnight when a man pushed her up against the wall and groped her.

She managed to fight him off and call the police, but he had already fled.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidenew york citymanhattanattempted rapesex assaultsubwaysubway crime
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation after NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in Bronx
3 escaped prison inmates caught at Red Roof Inn
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
LA's mystery subway singer tells her story after serenade goes viral
Findings of investigation into archdiocese of NY released
CVS suspends sale of Zantac over cancer fears
LI father arrested for DWI with 1-year-old daughter in car
Show More
AccuWeather: Temperature roller coaster ride
3-alarm fire burns through building in Morristown
Video released from school bus driven by alleged drunk driver
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
More TOP STORIES News