Woman randomly attacked, punched repeatedly after exiting Manhattan subway station

File photo. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a homeless man who randomly attacked a woman in Lower Manhattan Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in front of 132 West Houston Street in Greenwich Village.

Authorities say the 23-year-old victim was walking eastbound on the north side of West Houston after exiting the 1 train station at Varick Street when was punched repeatedly in the face and pushed to the ground.

She attempted to flee, police said, when the suspect pushed her into a yellow cab that stopped on the street.

He then fled eastbound on West Houston.

The victim said the attack was unprovoked and that she did not know the assailant.

She was bruised and lost two teeth, and she was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
