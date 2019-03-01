Woman robbed of $120,000 in jewelry, niece tased in Queens

Updated 33 minutes ago

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for two masked thieves who robbed a woman of jewelry and tased her niece in Queens.The incident happened Tuesday night at 166th Street and 46th Avenue in Flushing.According to the NYPD, the 51-year-old woman and the 17-year-old were getting out of their car when they were approached by the suspects."I didn't know what to do, because he had another gun and he put it against my ribs and I was afraid of him, like shooting me and killing me," said the niece, named Ashley.Surveillance video showed Ashley and her aunt coming home around 8 p.m. Ashley was driving and as she got out, she felt someone behind her."I turned around and I saw a green light, flashing...a charge in my body went off, and I fell on the ground of the car," she said. "It was a taser. "Ashley was hit and went down inside the car, but another man had a knife and was threatening her aunt, who is a saleswoman for a jewelry company."He told her to don't move, don't do nothing, because he was going to kill her," she said.Before running away, the men grabbed black bags containing $120,000 in jewelry. Ashley says they knew what they were looking for."They were looking for the bag with gold and jewelry and diamonds. They were looking for that," she said, adding that she believes the men followed them.There have been no arrests in the case, and Ashley says her aunt is looking for another line of work.----------