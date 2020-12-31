New video shows woman attacking innocent Black teen she thought stole her phone at NYC hotel

Police say images show the woman inside the Arlo Hotel in SoHo attacking the 14-year-old before running off.
On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/qtZZWetBWH— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 31, 2020
Keyon Harrold says the woman profiled his son by assuming he had her phone, then the hotel botched the situation by giving her the benefit of the doubt.
On Wednesday, a rally was held in support of the Black teenager who was falsely accused of stealing the cell phone.
The encounter 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father had with the woman at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo went viral, with the family's attorney calling for the woman to be arrested.
Police are trying to track her down, saying she has been identified and lives out of state, and she could face charges ranging from assault to attempted robbery.
The Rev. Al Sharpton joined prominent attorney Ben Crump and the family at the rally, explaining the implications of what happened, the fact that it could have been so much worse, and the need for accountability.
"When I saw this story, I thought about how I was one of those kids whose father never took him anywhere for Christmas, never had brunch with my father," Sharpton said. "And for this Black man to take his Black son, put him in a hotel during a pandemic, and spend Christmas with him, raising him, and to be assaulted because of the color of their skin, I wanted to stand with this man and this woman who provided for their son, and they're being criminalized for it. The arrogance and audacity of this woman."
Watch: The Harrold family talks to 'GMA':
