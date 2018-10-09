Police are searching for the suspect who followed a woman into an elevator and attacked in Manhattan.The sexual assault happened in an elevator Monday at 8 a.m. in a building in Stuyvesant Town near East 20th and Avenue C.Police released surveillance video showing the man they are trying to find.It shows him walking into an apartment building.You need a card to gain access to the lobby, but they say he "piggy backed" on a resident and walked in after someone else unlocked the door.Now there is sign warning neighbors about what happened.The man, believed to be in his 30s, followed a woman into the elevator where he groped and kissed her.She tried to get away.She says he tried to pull her into the stairwell, where he got on top of her and choked her.When she screamed, she says he ran off.The victim suffered scratches to her neck and was treated at Bellevue Hospital.This complex has a lot of security, but that hasn't stopped a couple of similar incidents from happening in recent years.Residents are warned to be on alert and of course you should never hold the door open for anyone who you don't know.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------