Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in NYC.

The incident was reported at Brooklyn Ave and Fulton St. around 2 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital and her condition is not yet known.

Authorities say the woman appears to be an innocent bystander.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

