Woman fatally stabbed in West New York

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman was fatally stabbed in New Jersey.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed to death on Murphy Place in West New York around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not yet known.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said that this was the fourth homicide in Hudson County in 2023.

It is being investigated by the prosecutor's office and the West New York Police Department.

The prosecutor's office did not release any details.

Last month, a woman was stabbed to death in Harrison and two people were shot to death in Jersey City in separate incidents.

Two of those three incidents are being investigated as domestic violence.

