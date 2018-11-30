Woman suspected of stealing purses from seniors in Bronx

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the female suspect wanted in connection to multiple purse snatchings in the Bronx.

The suspect that police believe is responsible for at least two robberies and one attempted robbery is described as a female with long hair.

The first incident was reported around 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 outside an apartment building near Oxford Avenue and West 236th Street.

The suspect approached an 84-year-old victim from behind and took her bag off her arm, getting away with $100 in cash and multiple credit cards.

Hours later, the suspect tried to use the victim's credit cards to make purchases at a Target store in the Bronx, police said.

On Nov. 17, the same suspect is accused of taking a purse and cellphone from a 64-year-old victim near Oxford and Johnson avenues.

Authorities believe the same woman tried to steal another woman's purse less than an hour later near Irwin Avenue and West 238 Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

