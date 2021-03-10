Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on Queens street

Authorities say the vehicle was parked on Lefferts Boulevard in the Wakefield neighborhood with no license plates and was being towed when the body was discovered.
The victim's identity has not yet been confirmed, but it may be a woman who was reported missing the Rockaways late last year.
The investigation is ongoing.
