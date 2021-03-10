Woman's body found in trunk of car abandoned on Queens street

WAKEFIELD, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the trunk of a car in Queens Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the vehicle was parked on Lefferts Boulevard in the Wakefield neighborhood with no license plates and was being towed when the body was discovered.

The victim's identity has not yet been confirmed, but it may be a woman who was reported missing the Rockaways late last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: South Carolina love triangle: A woman's affair with a married man leads to her disappearance
EMBED More News Videos

Heather Elvis was a hostess at a restaurant in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was last seen on Dec. 17, 2013, and her car had gone unattended for hours before it was reported to the police.


----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wakefieldqueensnew york citywoman killedbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
Girl about to celebrate 2nd birthday killed when fire tears through home
Variants make up 51% of positive COVID cases in NYC
Boy, 3, runs to give grandma hug after she received COVID vaccine
NJ increasing indoor capacity, East Orange launches mobile clinic
Deli worker stabbed in neck and back, bias crime investigation underway
Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island
Show More
Roger Mudd, longtime network TV newsman, dies at 93
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
Adopted woman reunites biological parents after 50 years
Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in NYC to reopen with restrictions
Man wanted in connection with murders in NJ, New Mexico arrested
More TOP STORIES News