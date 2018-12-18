The death of a woman in the Bronx in June was the result of a cosmetic butt injection, the city Medical Examiner said Tuesday, and the case has been ruled a homicide.48-year-old Lesbia Ayala of Philadelphia traveled to the Bronx for the procedure.Police responded to a 911 call on June 17 at a location on Seward Avenue and found the woman in cardiac arrest.She was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.The Office of Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death was systemic silicone embolism syndrome due to cosmetic silicone injections of buttocks and thighs.So far there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------