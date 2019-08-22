Women accused of shoplifting stroller in NJ, leaving baby behind

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women were arrested in New Jersey for allegedly shoplifting baby strollers, and accidentally leaving their own baby behind as they tried to get away.

It happened on August 16th at around 5:46 p.m. in Middletown at the Bambi Baby store on State Route 35.

A group of women and children entered the store and apparently one woman was seen stealing a stroller by an employee.

All three women then left the store and began to drive away when one of the women realized she left her child behind.

They came back, she found her child, and they left again.

Middletown Township police were able to identify two of the women in Eatontown and place them under arrest.


Maryann Cash, 23, of Surrey, England and Nan McCarthy, 20, of Effingham, England were both charged with shoplifting and conspiracy.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Keith Hirschbein at (732) 615-2120.

