Worker critical after falling down building shaft in Brooklyn

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A worker is in critical condition after falling down a hole or shaft at a construction site in Brooklyn Friday morning.The 34-year-old man fell about 15 feet inside a building on Richardson Street in Greenpoint just after 9 a.m.The victim sustained a head injury and was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition.The cause of the accident is under investigation.The victim works for AAC Construction.The Department of Buildings said the site had a partial stop-work order covering the installation of insulation after inspectors previously found improperly placed insulation in violation of the city's energy code.The contractor needed to fix that before installing more insulation, but preliminarily, it appears the injured worker was performing masonry work, meaning the partial stop-work order did not apply.Inspectors visited this site in April as part of a citywide inspection sweep and found no violations.The investigation is ongoing.----------