Worker hit with bottle in attempted robbery at Manhattan liquor store

By Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A liquor store worker was hospitalized after being assaulted during an attempted robbery on the Upper East Side.

It happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Wine Emporium on 2nd Avenue near 81st Street.

Employees say three young men walked in and demanded specific brands of liquor but then tried to rob the store.

"One guy was standing near the door, and another guy was saying that his friend has a gun," manager Sayed Imam said. "I was saying, 'You guys are kidding me.' He was saying, 'Give me the bottles and bags and all that, otherwise he's going to shoot you.' I was kind of afraid."

The suspects fled with four bottles of Hennessy, and the employee gave chase, which is when police say one of the suspects hit him over the head with a bottle.

The victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in serious but stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests.

