Worker killed by elevator after apparently dropping phone at Midtown Manhattan construction site, police say

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A worker was killed by an elevator after apparently dropping his phone at a Midtown Manhattan construction site, police said.

The FDNY responded to the scene at 1227 Broadway between 29th and 30th Street around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the construction worker was riding the elevator when he apparently drops his phone and was somehow fatally injured.

Police are not releasing additional details regarding the death.

The death appears to be accidental, and an investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

