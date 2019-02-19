NEW CASTLE, Westchester County (WABC) --Police are investigating a wrong-way crash on a Westchester County highway.
It happened just before noon Tuesday on the Taconic State Parkway in New Castle, near Saw Mill River Road.
Four cars were involved in the crash, with the wrong-way driver ending up off the roadway.
Injuries were reported, but their severity was unclear.
The right southbound lane was closed for the investigation.
