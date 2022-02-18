World's largest music company hits sour note instead of replacing pricey piano

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11564672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The price on goods rose 7.5% on a year-on-year basis in January, the fastest annual pace in 40 years. 7 On Your Side has tips to beat inflation.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Piano problems had a father-son musical duo crying the blues.More than a year after their pricey piano suffered a defect, the world's largest musical instrument manufacturer still hadn't resolved the problem.It was up to Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side to up the tempo to solve the musical mess.When Mark Rodriguez plays his Yamaha, it normally sounds sweet. But if he hits a specific combination of keys, it turns sour.It's been a melodic mess for more than a year -- up and down the keyboard as the keys continuously stick.Years ago, his dad, also a piano man, paid more than $6,000 for the tricked out Yamaha keyboard.After hearing the defect, techs came out but couldn't solve the piano's problem. Luckily, the warranty kicked in.They said they were told they would get a new piano to help.So more than a year ago, a replacement was on rush order. A Yamaha representative even left a voicemail saying it would probably take a week or more.But weeks turned into months, so Andy Rodriguez composed a complaint to the BBB. Yamaha's response was a replacement would be shipped "by June 1st."By January, the piano still had not arrived.That meant Andy and his son, who writes songs for his alt-rock band, couldn't compose during the pandemic."I couldn't use this great instrument because of its technological glitches," Mark Rodriguez said.7 On Your Side called Yamaha who apologized for failing "to communicate as we should have and normally do," promising a new piano was on a container ship, "2 to 3 weeks away."So we used the company's dealer directory and in just 15 minutes found a piano in Philly.And just days later, the dealer delivered and set up the brand-new Yamaha.