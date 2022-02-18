Personal Finance

World's largest music company hits sour note instead of replacing pricey piano

By
EMBED <>More Videos

World's largest music company hits sour note instead of replacing piano

MONROE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Piano problems had a father-son musical duo crying the blues.

More than a year after their pricey piano suffered a defect, the world's largest musical instrument manufacturer still hadn't resolved the problem.

It was up to Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side to up the tempo to solve the musical mess.

When Mark Rodriguez plays his Yamaha, it normally sounds sweet. But if he hits a specific combination of keys, it turns sour.

It's been a melodic mess for more than a year -- up and down the keyboard as the keys continuously stick.

Years ago, his dad, also a piano man, paid more than $6,000 for the tricked out Yamaha keyboard.

After hearing the defect, techs came out but couldn't solve the piano's problem. Luckily, the warranty kicked in.

They said they were told they would get a new piano to help.

So more than a year ago, a replacement was on rush order. A Yamaha representative even left a voicemail saying it would probably take a week or more.



But weeks turned into months, so Andy Rodriguez composed a complaint to the BBB. Yamaha's response was a replacement would be shipped "by June 1st."

By January, the piano still had not arrived.

That meant Andy and his son, who writes songs for his alt-rock band, couldn't compose during the pandemic.

"I couldn't use this great instrument because of its technological glitches," Mark Rodriguez said.

7 On Your Side called Yamaha who apologized for failing "to communicate as we should have and normally do," promising a new piano was on a container ship, "2 to 3 weeks away."

So we used the company's dealer directory and in just 15 minutes found a piano in Philly.

And just days later, the dealer delivered and set up the brand-new Yamaha.

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side tips to beat inflation on furniture, groceries, clothes and more
EMBED More News Videos

The price on goods rose 7.5% on a year-on-year basis in January, the fastest annual pace in 40 years. 7 On Your Side has tips to beat inflation.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenew jerseymiddlesex countypianomusic7 on your side
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in stabbing of breakdancer on subway train
Biden says US believes Russia 'intends to attack' Ukraine
Dad tried to save wife from deadly fire after handing off baby
AccuWeather: Blustery squalls
Mayor, governor unveil plan to help homelessness on NYC subways
100-car pileup shuts down highway amid winter storm
Judge sentences ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright to 2 years
Show More
FDA warns about certain baby formulas
Cargo ship packed with luxury cars is on fire, adrift in ocean
Prince Harry feels unsafe bringing kids to UK
US paves way for resumption of Mexico avocado exports
Man arrested after alleged shooting threats at NYC hospital
More TOP STORIES News