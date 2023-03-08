The fire has been burning through the top floors of this seven-story building. Officials say this is apartment is the Mona Lisa Cooperative Residence. Janice Yu reports.

At least 1 person dead in massive fire in Yonkers apartment building

YONKERS, New York -- At least one person has died in a massive apartment fire in Yonkers.

Flames began shooting out of the top of the building on Bronx River Road at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire has been burning through the top floors of this seven-story building. Firefighters are actively working to get this fire under control.

Officials say this is apartment building is the Mona Lisa Cooperative Residence.

Firefighters also helped people get to safety by escaping through a fire escape. Officials say they have been able to rescue several people.

This apartment building houses 95 families.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.