Yonkers man accused of threatening to kill officers during St. Patrick's Day parade

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- Authorities have arrested a Yonkers man who they say expressed support for Islamic extremism and threatened to kill police officers marching in the Yonkers St Patrick's Day parade scheduled for Saturday.

Ridon Kola, 32, is accused of posting threats online.

According to officials, Kola engaged in escalating threats of violence against law enforcement and others dating back to November 2021.

"As alleged, Ridon Kola posted threats on social media against law enforcement, stating his support for ISIS and his intention to murder numerous police officers. Undeterred after questioning from law enforcement, Kola's conduct escalated, as he continued to assure police his threats would be carried out," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

In a recent threatening post, officials said Kola displayed himself with an axe.

Kola is charged with making threatening interstate communications, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison if he is convicted.

