Yonkers police warn of scam targeting members of Hispanic immigrant community

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The Yonkers Police Department issued a warning about a scam that is targeting the Hispanic immigrant community.

The department distributed fliers in both English and Spanish over the weekend to warn about the scam.

They said they have received several reports.

Investigators say crooks have been approaching unsuspecting victims with the promise to share a lottery prize, in exchange for a "down payment" to secure legal services, or as collateral.

Police say the suspects convince the victim to turn over cash or jewelry for the prize and even walk them to different store fronts as part of the ruse.

The two suspects are described as a man in his 60s and a man in his 40s.

Authorities are warning the public to be aware and share the information with their community.

For more information, call 914-377-7375.

