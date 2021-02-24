6-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus, found lying in Brooklyn street by MTA driver

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10366986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The boy was found dead Wednesday morning and an investigation is underway.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a young boy was fatally struck by a school bus and found dead in the street by an MTA bus driver.The 6-year-old boy's body was discovered on South 5th Street near Hooper Street at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday.Police say the boy's 9-year-old brother had just boarded the school bus. As the bus pulled away, the 6-year-old was struck."Preliminary, we believe the driver did not know he struck the child," said Sgt. Robert Denig, of the Highway Investigation Squad. The driver is currently being interviewed by detectives at the 90th precinct.An MTA bus driver on her route spotted the child in the roadway just two minutes later, stopped called dispatch who in turn called 911. Police say the time between when the boy was hit and the MTA bus arrived was just two minutes."This is a tragedy for all involved and our hearts go out to the child's family as well as to our colleague driving the B60 bus that came upon the scene and first discovered the horrible aftermath. We are fully cooperating with the NYPD investigation and providing all possible support to the bus operator as she recovers from trauma," said Craig Cipriano, President, MTA Bus Company in a statement.----------