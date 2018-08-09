A 12-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother are apparently missing in Brooklyn after not returning home from a food program.The siblings' mother reported Lala Washington, 12, and Andrew Hillard, 9, missing on Wednesday.They were last seen leaving their home on Amboy Street in Brownsville for a food program right across the street at 8 a.m.Lala is described as is 5'3", 105 lbs, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and purple shoes.Andrew is described as 5'1", 100 lbs, and was last seen wearing black pants and white sneakers.Their mother says they have never gone missing before.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------