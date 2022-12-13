18 year old accused of killing teenage girlfriend in Harlem surrenders to police

Zyaire Crumbley was taken to Harlem Hospital for evaluation after his surrender. Johny Fernandez reports.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The manhunt for the 18-year-old wanted for fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend is over.

Zyaire Crumbley surrendered to police with his attorney at the 32nd Precinct Monday night.

Crumbley was taken to Harlem Hospital for evaluation after his surrender.

He will eventually be charged with the murder of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard on Sunday.

Crumbley thought his girlfriend was cheating on him and confronted her, sparking the dispute that ended with her death.

The two were living in the transient apartment for some time before the murder.

Crumbley has four prior robbery arrests, including one for which he has been on probation since May, and is suspected in at least two others.

Domestic violence advocates are planning to hold a candlelight vigil for the victim at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday outside 2306 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.