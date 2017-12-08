New York City police are searching for two men who stole thousands of dollars worth of shoes from Niketown in Midtown, Manhattan.The theft happened Monday night at about 10:10 p.m. at the story on East 57th Street.NYPD officials said the store was closed at the time but the front door was still unlocked. One man walked in and stole a crate of Jordan Retro 11 shoes while the other served as a lookout.The shoes are worth about $7,200.Police released surveillance video of the thieves, which can be seen in the video player above.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).