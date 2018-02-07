RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --One man is dead and a firefighter injured after a three-alarm fire tore through a Ridgefield Park home early Wednesday.
The fire broke out inside the Brinkerhoff Street house just before 12:45 a.m.
One firefighter was treated for injuries.
A man was discovered dead during a search of the house by firefighters.
The Bergen County Prosecutors Office will investigate the fire.
