1 dead, 1 firefighter hurt in Ridgefield Park house fire

Eyewitness News
RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
One man is dead and a firefighter injured after a three-alarm fire tore through a Ridgefield Park home early Wednesday.

The fire broke out inside the Brinkerhoff Street house just before 12:45 a.m.

One firefighter was treated for injuries.

A man was discovered dead during a search of the house by firefighters.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office will investigate the fire.

